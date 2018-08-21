The World Olympians Association (WOA) has appointed Jovina Choo as development officer for Asia, it has been announced here.

The Singaporean sailor has been appointed to the role created with the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing in mind.

She will be tasked with supporting the growth and expansion of National Olympians Associations (NOAs) in Asia as the continent prepares to host back-to-back Games.

Today's announcement was made at the second Olympians Associations of Asia held alongside the Asian Games currently taking place.

Choo, who competed at Rio 2016, is the first-ever development officer to work for the WOA.

The 28-year-old will initially work during a six-month pilot scheme with NOAs in Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and Philippines.

The WOA hopes to make the position permanent in Asia and expand the programme to all five continents.

Jovina Choo sailed for Singapore at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©WOA

"I am honoured to be joining WOA in this exciting new role to advance the development of NOAs in my home region," Choo said.

"I believe Asia has immense potential to support Olympians at all stages of their lives and that Olympians have the opportunity to be at the forefront of the Olympic Movement.

"It is my privilege to embark on this journey with Olympians.

"I look forward to working with the National Olympian Associations across Asia to promote the role of Olympians, and to maximise their effectiveness in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022."

Joël Bouzou, the WOA President, added: "I would like to welcome Jovina Choo to the WOA team as our first continental development officer.

"Jovina joins at a crucial time for WOA and the Olympic Movement in Asia and I am confident her support will prove invaluable as we progress the development of our member associations and maximise the impact and influence of Olympians."