Paralympic champions United States and Iran remain the only unbeaten teams in the men’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Hamburg.

The US produced another strong display at the Inselpark Arena, earning a 79-45 success against South Korea.

It saw them conclude Pool B with a 100 per cent record of three wins, with Britain ending second after they beat Poland 78-46.

Iran ensured they finished top of Group A with an 83-71 win over Canada, with the beaten side ending as runners-up in the standings.

Hosts Germany ended ahead of Morocco in third place.

Japan appeared set to join the US and Iran as an unbeaten group winner as they faced winless Brazil in Group C.

They fell to a surprise 69-61 defeat, however, but still qualified as group winners.

Italy ended as runners-up, while Brazil still finished bottom behind Turkey, despite ending the group stage on a high.

Defending champions Australia suffered their first defeat of the competition as they were beaten 58-53 by The Netherlands.

Australia and The Netherlands finished as the top two in the standings, with Argentina third following a 61-54 win over Spain.

All teams advanced to the opening knockout round, which is seeded based on group positions.

The US will begin as favourites when they are due to play Morocco tomorrow, while Iran meet South Korea and Australia take on Brazil.

Japan are set to face Spain.

Hosts Germany will clash against Britain, with Poland set to face Canada and Italy will hope to overcome Argentina.

Netherlands and Turkey’s match is scheduled to bring the first knockout round to a close.

In the women’s competition, The Netherlands moved to the top of Group A with a 73-27 win over Brazil.

They now have three wins in the group stage, with Britain also boasting the same record after beating Australia 53-34.

China joined Germany at the top of Group B by beating the US 63-43 and France won 43-32 against Argentina to move fifth in the six-team standings.