Hosts Kazakhstan celebrated victory and tasted defeat against New Zealand on the second day of the World University Futsal Championships in Almaty.

Kazakhstan’s men’s team had made a winning start to the tournament yesterday when they overcame the Czech Republic in their opening match.

They returned to the Almaty Arena today and played out a close contest with New Zealand in the venue.

A narrow 2-0 victory kept the host nation unbeaten in Group B of the men’s event.

Kazakhstan and New Zealand also met in the women’s competition, with both teams beginning their campaigns.

On this occasion New Zealand proved too strong as they claimed a 5-3 win in the Group B match.

Teams are hoping to move closer to progressing from the group stage ©FISU

Portugal overcame France 3-1 in the other Group B tie of the day.

Russia continued their winning start to the men’s Championship, securing a second win in Group A.

Their team battled to a 6-2 success against Argentina, who drew their opening match yesterday against France.

Ukraine and Thailand went head-to-head as both teams looked to win their second consecutive Group C match.

The Ukrainian team were able to achieve the feat and emerged 3-1 winners to move to the top of the standings.

The International University Sports Federation event is due to conclude on Sunday (August 26).