Chinese Taipei’s Kunpi Yang equalled the men’s trap shooting world record today on an incredible day of action in Jakarta and Palembang that saw seven Asian Games records broken.
With his score of 48 targets hit, Wang became the first person at these Games to either break or equal a world record performance.
He took the gold medal ahead of India’s Lakshay Lakshay, who finished with a score of 43, and South Korea’s Daemyeong Ahn, who won the bronze with a score of 30, well below the top two.
Elsewhere at the JSC Shooting Range in Palembang, Games records were broken in both the men’s and women’s 10 metre air rifle finals - and both by Chinese athletes.
In the women’s event Ruozhu Zhou won gold with a record score of 250.9 points, while the men’s was won by Haoran Yang, who defended his title from 2014 by setting his own record of 249.1.
The majority of today’s records were set in the swimming pool, however, at the GBK Aquatics Centre in Jakarta.
China’s swimming sensation Sun Yang set the first, in the men’s 800m freestyle final.
The triple Olympic champion and world record over 1500m, finished well ahead of the rest in 7mins 48.36sec.
As was the case in every race tonight, the top two as a minimum, were taken by China and Japan, while in some races the two nations shared all three medals.
Next up was the women’s 50m butterfly, in which Japan’s Rikako Ikee set what was to be her first record of the evening.
She finished in 25.56sec, while China claimed the silver and bronze through Yichun Wang and Xintong Line.
Little more than half-an-hour and only two races later, Ikee did it again in the women’s 100m freestyle.
She won that race in 53.27, while just like in the butterfly, China claimed the silver and the bronze, through Menghui Zhu and Junxuan Yang.
The final record of the day came in the final swimming race of the evening, the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Japan’s team of Naito Ehara, Reo Sakata, Kosuke Hagino and Katsuhiro Matsumoto, finished in a time of 7:05.17 to win what was Japan’s fourth gold in a row.
Medals were also contested today in mountain biking, weightlifting and wushu.
Hosts Indonesia won gold in both mountain biking downhill races, with Tiara Andini Prastika taking the women’s final and Khoiful Mukhib winning the men’s.
North Korea were another nation to win a golden double today.
They took both weightlifting finals, the men’s 56 kilograms class, thanks to Rio 2016 silver medallist Yun Chol Om, while Gum Ri Song took the women’s title.
The first gold of the day meanwhile, went to another Indonesian, Lindswell Lindswell in the women’s taijijian and taijiquan all-around.
Tomorrow medals are set to be won in 10 different sports, including water polo, which will see its first medals contested.