South Korea’s Kim Tae-hun claimed victory in the men’s under-58 kilograms taekwondo event today at Jakarta Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images

South Korea’s Kim Tae-hun became the first man to win Asian Games gold medals in two different taekwondo weight classes after claiming victory in the men’s under-58 kilograms event here today at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

The 24-year-old beat Uzbekistan’s Niyaz Pulatov 24-6 in the final to add to the under-54kg title he won at the 2014 edition of the continental event in Incheon.

Leading 11-2 at the end of the second round, Kim added another 13 points to his tally, while Pulatov could only manage four.

The three-time world champion had earlier registered a 24-11 semi-final victory over Japan’s Sergio Suzuki, one of the two bronze medallists along with Incheon 2014 winner Farzan Ashour Zadeh Fallah of Iran.

There was disappointment for South Korea in the two women’s finals contested today as Ha Minah lost 29-10 to Chinese Taipei’s Su Poya at under-53kg and Kim Jandi fell to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Jordan’s Julyana Al Sadeq at under-67kg.

Jordan's Julyana Al Sadeq secured her country's fourth gold medal in the history of the Asian Games by winning the women's under 67kg competition at Jakarta Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images
Jordan's Julyana Al Sadeq secured her country's fourth gold medal in the history of the Asian Games by winning the women's under 67kg competition at Jakarta Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images

Su succeeds her compatriot Huang Yun-Wen, who won the women’s under-53kg event at Incheon 2014.

She and Ha were joined on the podium by bronze medallists Fariza Aldangorova of Kazakhstan and Lebanon’s Laetitia Aoun.

Al Sadeq, meanwhile, secured Jordan’s fourth gold medal in the history of the Asian Games with two of the previous three coming in taekwondo and the one other coming in karate.

The women’s under-67kg bronze medals went the way of Uzbekistan’s Nigora Tursunkulova and China’s Zhang Mengyu.

Taekwondo action at Jakarta Palembang 2018 is due to continue tomorrow with finals being held in the women’s under-57kg and over-67kg categories, and men’s over-80kg division.