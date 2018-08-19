Serbia’s Novak Djokovic became the first player to win all nine Association of Tennis Professionals Masters 1000 events by beating Roger Federer in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Djokovic was featuring in the final of the competition for the sixth time in his career, but all five of his previous attempts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center had ended in defeat.

Three of those defeats had come at the hands of Federer and the Swiss star was hoping to extend that run further.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic seized control of the match by breaking to take a 4-3 lead in the opening set.

He was able to hold his remaining service games to secure the set.

Federer threatened to launch a comeback as he broke immediately in the second set to earn a 2-0 lead.

It proved only a temporary advantage, though, as Djokovic hit back to level the match before breaking late into the set to close on victory.

The Netherlands' Kiki Bertens earned the biggest title of her career by winning the women's event ©Getty Images

A 6-4, 6-4 success was sealed by Djokovic, making him the first player to complete what has been dubbed the "Golden Masters".

The defeat means Federer remains on 98 titles in his career.

World number one Simona Halep appeared on course to triumph in the Women's Tennis Association Premier 5 category event.

The Romanian eased to the opening set 6-2 against The Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens, raising the prospect of her winning the title a week on from triumphing at the Rogers Cup.

Bertens squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set, but the Dutch player saved a Championship point in the tie break by before taking the set.

Having taken the match into a decider, Bertens again opened up a 4-1 lead and this time proved able to convert.

Bertens sealed a 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory to earn the biggest win in her career to date.