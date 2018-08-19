Greece secured the International Swimming Federation Men's Youth World Water Polo Championships title by beating Spain in the final in Hungary today.

A closely contested final appeared on the cards when both sides scored three goals in the opening period of the match at Tofurdo in Szombathely.

A strong second period from Greece, however, saw them take control of the tie as they outscored their opponents 4-1 to take a strong lead into half-time.

Spain reduced the deficit in the third quarter, but still trailed by two goals heading into the finale of the match.

The Spanish team scored with four minutes remaining to increase the pressure on Greece.

¡Ahí esta esa foto que ya queda para los anales de la historia! Nuestros chicos de plata posando con sus medallas 🥈🔝 pic.twitter.com/J1u305gyq7 — RFEN (@RFEN_directo) August 19, 2018

They were unable to level the match, however, as Greece held on to secure the title with a 9-8 victory.

Hosts Hungary ended the tournament on a hig after they beat Serbia to the bronze medal in a high scoring match.

The home team led 5-4 after the first quarter before Serbia responded in the second to leave the match 7-7 at half-time.

Serbia continued their momentum by edging ahead in the third period of the match.

Hungary hit back to snatch third place to the delight of the home crowd, securing a 14-13 win.