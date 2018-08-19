Canada maintained their winning start to the men’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Hamburg by beating hosts Germany.

The Canadian team had already beaten Morocco in Pool A at the Inselpark Arena and went in pursuit of their second win when they faced Germany, who had one victory and a loss to their name.

Canada claimed a 78-61 victory to move joint top of the standings with Iran, 75-46 winners against Morocco.

The group winners are set to be decided tomorrow when Canada and Iran go head-to-head.

The United States also secured a second straight victory as the Paralympic champions beat Britain 66-59.

Britain remain second in Pool B with one win and a defeat, with Poland just being on points difference after they earned a narrow 54-53 success against South Korea.

Italy moved to the top of Pool C by claiming a 69-52 win over Turkey.

Their stay might be a brief one with Japan going for a third straight victory tomorrow when they face winless Brazil.

Germany (W) 🇩🇪 continue their winning ways beating USA (W) 🇺🇸, 70-56, to remain undefeated in pool B of the 2018 World Championships. 🌎🏀



📸 MSSP Michael Schwartz / Uli Gasper#zadonk #2018wbwc #Hamburg2018 pic.twitter.com/GhDzKMmtDB — IWBF (@_IWBF) August 19, 2018

The only match in Pool D saw The Netherlands beat Spain 74-60 to move them up to second in the standings.

Defending champions Australia are top with two wins and will hope to seal the position in their next match.

In the women’s competition, Britain retained their 100 per cent start to Pool A by overcoming Spain 47-38.

Their three wins keeps them above second place Canada, with the defending champions beating Australia 82-74 to improve to a record of two wins and one loss.

The Netherlands are third having won their two opening fixtures.

Germany earned their fourth Pool B win by overcoming the US 70-56.

Should they win their game in hand, China could join the hosts at the top of the standings.

A 65-40 win over Algeria saw Argentina move up to third place.