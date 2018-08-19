Slovenia’s Matej Mohorič secured the overall victory at the BinckBank Tour, despite Australia's Michael Matthews winning the final stage of the race.

A 125 kilometres stage from Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure to Geraardsbergen brought an end to the stage race taking place in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

Mohorič was looking to defend a 30-second advantage over Matthews, his nearest challenger.

The Team Sunweb rider threatened the leader by powering up the final ascent up Muur van Geraardsbergen, with his rival from Bahrain–Merida left behind.

Matthews earned the final stage win in a time of 4 hours 38min 36sec, earning himself bonus seconds in the process.

Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet ended one second behind, with the Czech Republic’s Zdeněk Štybar a further two down.

Mohorič came across the line at 13 seconds down on the winner, still enough to secure the overall victory.

He finished five seconds clear of Matthews, who settled for the stage win and second in the general classification at the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race.

The one-day EuroEyes Cyclassics race, another WorldTour event, took place in Hamburg today.

Despite a long breakaway, the sprint teams caught the move and ensure a bunch sprint took place at the end of the 212km race.

Elia Viviani clinched victory at the race last year when riding for Team Sky and the Italian repeated the feat for Quick-Step Floors.

Viviani proved the fastest finisher by crossing the line in a winning time of 4:46.02.

France’s Arnaud Demare was second on the same time as the winner, while Norway’s Alexander Kristoff third.

London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Marianne Vos sealed the overall victory at the Ladies Tour of Norway.

The Dutch star won the opening two stages of the race in sprint finishes and aimed to do so again on the 154km stage from Svinesund to Halden in this UCI Women's WorldTour event.

The WaowDeals Pro Cycling rider produced a strong finish at the end of the stage to clinch victory in 3:49:14, her fourth straight success after a win at the Vårgårda road race last week.

Vos ended ahead of Coryn Rivera of the United States and Sweden’s Emilia Fahlin on the stage.

The overall victory was claimed by Vos, whose time bonuses from stage wins put her 22 seconds clear of Fahlin.