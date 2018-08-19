United States Ski and Snowboard (USS) have announced the Waterville Valley Resort will provide the venue for their Alpine Championships in 2019 and 2021.

The organisation claim the event will be the be the biggest the resort in New Hampshire has hosted since 1991, when home favourite Julie Parisien won a World Cup giant slalom event.

"We are looking forward to bringing elite ski racing back to Waterville Valley Resort," Calum Clark, USS chief of systems and operations, said.

"The membership and fan base in the east is vast and extremely engaged with the sport, and our athletes love competing in front of them.

"Julie Parisien had a commanding and inspiring World Cup victory there in 1991, and USS is excited to bring some of the best ski racers in the world, like two-time Olympic gold medallists Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety and Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, back to the resort in hopes that they too will inspire the next generation."

The 2019 Championships are due to take place from March 23 to 26, with slalom, giant slalom and parallel slalom competitions taking place.

The latter will be an addition to the US Alpine Championships programme.

The current proposal is to use the International Ski Federation (FIS) format for the event, but modifications could be made in the coming months.

United States Ski and Snowboard hope they can bring stars like Ted Ligety to the Championships ©Getty Images

"The introduction of the parallel event into the US Alpine Championships tech week is an effort the alpine department has been advocating for and is excited about," Jesse Hunt, USS Alpine director, said.

"It’s a format that spectators understand and enjoy.

"With the introduction of more parallel events in the World Cup, as well as the team event in the Olympic Games’ calendar, it’s important we begin to place more focus on the event.

"The inclusion of parallel into US Alpine Championships is proof of our commitment to developing our young talent to reach the podium for this discipline at all levels in the future."

Downhill, super-G and alpine combined are expected to take place prior to the competitions in Waterville Valley Resort.

A venue for these competitions is expected to be named shortly.

USS have promised they will continue to move the Championships to top resorts across the country.

With the 2019 and 2021 Championships due to be held in the east of the US, the body revealed they will be looking to the west for a venue for 2020 and 2022.