The Irish Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association have begun their search for future athletes with trials scheduled to be held in Dublin on Thursday (August 23).

The organisation revealed they are looking for "future bobsleigh and skeleton athletes to compete for Ireland in international competitions".

This includes European and World Cup events, through to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The trials are set to take place at the National Indoor Arena in the Irish capital, with the event due to go ahead on the sprint track area of the venue.

The national governing body have called upon interested parties to bring sprint and workout clothing to the event, as well as ensuring they are warmed up by the start time at 3pm local time.

"You can register your interest for the event on the day at the trials venue," the Irish Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association said on its Facebook page.

"Best of luck to all of those trying out.

"We hope some of you will be a part of our team over the coming years."

Clifton Wrottesley's fourth place in the skeleton at Salt Lake City 2002 remains Ireland's best Winter Olympic result ©Getty Images

Ireland have regularly been represented at the Winter Olympics in bobsleigh and skeleton competitions.

The country sent two bobsleigh teams to their debut Winter Olympics at Albertville 1992, with three crews competing six years later in Nagano.

One bobsleigh crew appeared at Salt Lake City 2002, where skeleton competition made its return to the Olympic programme.

Clifton Wrottesley, an Eton-educated British peer born in Ireland, finished fourth in the men’s skeleton event, which remains the best result achieved by an Irish athlete at the Winter Olympics.

Ireland were represented by David Connolly and Patrick Shannon in men’s skeleton at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 respectively, while they also sent a women’s two-man bobsleigh team to the latter.

Sean Greenwood competed in the men’s skeleton at Sochi 2014, but the country were not represented in either bobsleigh or skeleton at Pyeongchang 2018.