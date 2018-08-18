This year's edition of Summer Biathlon World Championships in Nové Město na Moravě in the Czech Republic has attracted one of the largest fields in the history of the event, race director Kristjan Oja has claimed.

Around 250 athletes from 28 nations are set to participate at the event in the Czech resort, which begins next Friday (August 24) and concludes the following Sunday (August 26).

A total of 10 former champions will also be hoping to recapture past glories during the three-day Championships, while Martin Otčenáš of Slovakia and Michael Rösch of Belgium will both be aiming to clinch a fourth summer world title.

Oja is expecting extensive television coverage of the event, particularly in countries considered traditional biathlon nations.

"This Summer Biathlon World Championships will see one of the largest starting fields ever," he said.

"With all of the traditional summer biathlon nations represented we will see exciting competitions in Nové Město.

"We are thrilled that the senior competitions will be shown live on TV in several countries.”

The Championships will be the first of two major International Biathlon Union events scheduled for 2018 at the Vysočina Arena, which will also stage a competition on the World Cup circuit later this year.

The World Cup event, which runs from December 17 to 23, was attended by over 120,000 people in 2016.