The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have announced that Karim Ibrahim has been removed from their Council.

A decision of the IAAF vetting panel found the Malaysian official “not eligible” to hold office as a member of the ruling body.

No further details were provided by the IAAF on the circumstances of Ibrahim’s removal.

Ibrahim, however, was accused in a documentary by German public broadcasters ARD of covering up doping practices in the country.

The documentary aired in March 2016.

It alleged that an independent investigation had provided evidence of Ibrahim’s involvement in cases, but stated he was never sanctioned in the country.

The Malaysian Athletics Union reportedly handed Ibrahim a six-year ban in 2012 for allegedly assisting six national athletes to refuse a doping test by the National Sports Institute the previous year.

Ibrahim had also been accused of having involvement in the positive test of an athlete at the South East Asian Games in 2011.

Karim Ibrahim was accused in a 2016 documentary of involvement in covering up doping cases in Malaysia ©ARD

He successfully had the suspension overturned by the Malaysian High Court a year later before becoming Malaysian Athletics Federation President in late 2014.

A statement from the IAAF confirmed Ibrahim had appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“No further comment will be made by the IAAF until the outcome of the appeal has been heard and adjudicated by CAS," the statement added.

Ibrahim was appointed to the IAAF Council by the Asian Athletics Association in October 2015.