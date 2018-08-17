The Naples 2019 Summer Universiade has signed a contract for the renovation of the athletics track at San Paolo Stadium.

Gianluca Basile, the commissioner for the student event, officially penned the deal although work at the venue has already begun.

Serie A giants Napoli call the stadium home and the Universiade work needed to start last month in order to avoid disruption at the start of the new Italian football season.

Napoli are due to play their first home league game against AC Milan on August 25.

But various work needs to be carried out to enable the stadium to host athletics at the Universiade.

A bitumen surface has to be laid before the athletics track can be fitted in early 2019.

Changing rooms which will be used by athletes also need to be upgraded.

The renovation is expected to cost €1.2 million (£1 million/$1.3 million).

Work at the Stadium had to start last month to avoid disrupting the football season ©Getty Images

"We are beginning at San Paolo, a symbolic place for Neapolitan sports," municipal sports councillor Ciro Borriello said last month.

"We will give a strong signal that the Universiade will be held in Naples and Campania.

"We are able to say that works for the Universiade have begun, a very important event for the city, the region and the country."

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies are also due to take place at San Paolo Stadium.

Naples was officially confirmed as the host in May 2016 following a reopened bidding process after Brasilia withdrew in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital were unable to meet financial commitments.

It means the Italian city has been given limited time to prepare.