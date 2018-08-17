A deal has been struck to prevent the suspension of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after FIFA President Gianni Infantino held talks with officials from the country.

Football's world governing body had threatened to ban the nation as the Government has begun a process to dissolve the GFA.

This would be in breach of FIFA's strict rules which guard against any political interference in the sport.

Infantino's meeting with a senior delegation from Accra appears to have led to light at the end of the tunnel, however.

It was agreed that a "Normalisation Committee" will be set-up to replace the Executive Committee of the GFA.

The Committee will be staffed by people with "integrity and competence".

"Satisfied with the above measures, the Government of Ghana shall take steps to discontinue the process for the winding up of the Ghana Football Association," FIFA said to Vanguard.

The GFA was thrown into crisis when former President Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned from all of his roles in the sport following corruption allegations.

A deal has been struck in a bid to end the crisis in Ghanaian football ©Getty Images

Nyantakyi, who served on the FIFA Council before his resignation, was suspended by FIFA's Ethics Committee after he was caught on camera appearing to accept a bribe.

He remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Ethics Committee.

His decision to step down prompted the country's Government to begin the process to dissolve the GFA.

But FIFA ordered that this be halted or the organisation would be banned, issuing the country a "final warning".

According to Vanguard, Ghana's attorney general Gloria Akuffo said in June that "urgent measures" were needed to "protect the public" against the GFA.

She described the governing body as "an instrument for self-aggrandisement by people who run it to make themselves rich".

A governance crisis is also ongoing in Nigerian football with the authorities there also accused of interference in the sport.