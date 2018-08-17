The German Football Association (DFB) have announced that former national team captain Philipp Lahm will lead the Organising Committee should the country be awarded the 2024 European Championships.

Lahm retired from football last year after a glittering career, which included lifting the World Cup as captain in Brazil during 2014.

The 34-year-old, capped 113 times by his country, has been an ambassador for Germany's bid for the tournament but could be set to take on a larger role should they beat Turkey to win the right to host.

"Since I began in my role as an ambassador for Euro 2024, it has been my wish to take on responsibility long-term," he said.

"This new task as head of the tournament is a very exciting opportunity.

"During my time as a player and most recently in my role as ambassador, I have come to know the DFB as a very professional organisation.

"That is why I am very happy to be a part of this team.

"Working together with the Bid Committee, I will do all I can in the coming weeks to bring Euro 2024 to Germany."

The DFB said their general secretary Friedrich Curtius and Lahm agreed to the "long-term collaboration".

As part of the agreement, Lahm would become a co-opted member of the DFB board.

The DFB have claimed this would see Lahm bring his "vast experience to sporting issues within the DFB Committee".

The organisation have faced criticism for their handling of the controversy surrounding a photo of international Mesut Özil and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Özil, who has Turkish roots, retired from international football last month, accusing the DFB of treating him with "racism and disrespect", and asserting that the federation had failed to support him regarding the row.

Philipp Lahm captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup and has been serving as ambassador of their bid for Euro 2024 ©Getty Images

The DFB "emphatically rejected" being associated with racism and stated they were very active in their integration efforts.

"The pictures with Turkish President Erdogan raised questions for many people in Germany," the DFB stated last month.

"We self-critically acknowledge that the DFB played a part in that when dealing with this issue.

"We also regret that Mesut Özil - unlike Jerome Boateng - feels as if he wasn't given enough protection when made the target of racist slogans."

Despite the controversy, Germany are viewed as the favourites to be awarded the European Championships over their only rivals Turkey next month.

The tournament will be awarded in Nyon on September 27.

DFB President Reinhard Grindel has claimed Lahm's appointment was met with significant approval and believes he will be an asset as the vote approaches.

"Lahm is doing a wonderful job as ambassador," he said.

"The decision to keep Philipp Lahm at the association long-term was made in close coordination and with resounding approval from the DFB Presidential board and representatives from the Bundesliga.

"Philipp Lahm has done a wonderful and very committed job so far as ambassador and I am confident that he will be able to continue that work beyond September 27."

The DFB said Lahm's exact tasks and the set-up of the local Organising Committee will be defined in coordination with UEFA should they be awarded the tournament.

Euro 2020 will be held in 12 different cities across Europe and the DFB initially bid to host the semi-finals and final of that event.

They withdrew their application, however, to focus on their bid for the 2024 edition, which will return to the traditional format in just one nation.