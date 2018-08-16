The Asian Games Torch Relay has arrived in Jakarta ©Getty Images

The Torch for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang has arrived in the Indonesian capital prior to the Opening Ceremony on Saturday (August 18).

The flame has travelled through the city today after arriving in East Jakarta yesterday.

Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri were among those to carry the Torch in Jakarta today.

It has embarked on a 9.3 kilometres journey through the northern part of the city.

Around 20 Torchbearers carried the flame yesterday, where its arrival was celebrated at an event at the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) - the "Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park".

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, thousands of people lined the streets of the route as it passed through the Eastern area of Jakarta.

Local reports have suggested thousands of people have lined the route in Jakarta ©Getty Images
"The public enthusiastically welcomed the Relay passing through Bogor Road, Pondok Gede, and TMII," said East Jakarta Mayor Muhammad Anwar.

"Some 30 thousand people lined up along the roads to view the rally."

Jakarta is the final stop on the 2018 Asian Games Torch Relay, an 18,000 kilometres journey which began in Yogyakarta on July 17.

It will be in Jakarta for three days before it will be used to ignite the cauldron at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during the 2018 Asian Games Opening Ceremony.

In total, it will have travelled through 54 cities in 18 provinces of the vast archipelago of Indonesia.