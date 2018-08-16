Birmingham 2022 have formally submitted a planning application for their proposed Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village.

Permission has been sought for the residential element of the Village - the planned home of athletes at the Games in the English city.

It would be built on the site of the former Birmingham City University Campus in Perry Barr, and would include enough space for 6,500 athletes and officials.

It is planned that the Village would be converted into around 1,400 new houses across a range of prices as a legacy benefit of staging the Commonwealth Games.

A community centre and a "extra care village" for elderly people would also be built.

The planning application has been submitted to Birmingham City Council, which has invited feedback until September 13.

A series of meetings and drop-in sessions for residents and businesses located near the site have already been staged as part of the pre-application process, which Birmingham 2022 say helped shape their final plans.

John Crabtree, chair of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, said: "In the seven months since being awarded the 2022 Games there has been a lot of work done to prepare this planning application.

"Now is the time for anyone with an interest in the regeneration of Perry Barr to look at our plans in detail and give feedback to the city council planners.

"We want the people of the West Midlands to have ownership of the Games and this is one of the first significant ways in which they can do that."

Demolition work has already begun at the site which is located near Perry Barr Stadium, a venue for greyhound racing in the north of the city.

Birmingham was only confirmed as host of the Games in December after the withdrawal of Durban in South Africa due to financial problems.