Netball New Zealand (NNZ) have signed a sponsorship agreement with drinks firm Frucor Suntory.

The partnership means Gatorade and h2go will become the "official hydration suppliers" for the Silver Ferns national team and the wider netball community respectively.

Both parties have penned a two-year deal.

Drinks will be available court-side for the national team who will also have access to Gatorade's Sports Science Institute.

The deal also commits to encouraging grassroots participation and a healthy lifestyle.

"We have a huge group of enthusiastic players and fans across the country, so we're looking forward to working alongside h2go to help us grow our grassroots base," said NNZ chief executive Jennie Wylie.

"We are also thrilled that Gatorade will be providing us with proven high performance sports hydration products and access to world leading health and performance research for our elite athletes."

New Zealand's elite players will benefit from the deal ©Getty Images

Frucor Suntory marketing director Tania Bui also welcomed the tie-up.

"Having seen the positive impact netball has across the whole community, as the number one female participation sport in New Zealand and the number four sport overall, we see this as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the sport and encourage even more people to get involved," she said.

"We look forward to seeing the partnership come to life over the next few years."

In July, Netball New Zealand officially submitted a bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

The organisation has also launched a review after a disappointing showing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

They came fourth after defeat to Jamaica in the bronze medal match with the campaign also including a shock reverse at the hands of Malawi in the group phase.

The Kiwis have slipped to third in the world as a result, with Gold Coast winners England moving up to second.