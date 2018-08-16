The CAS office will be open at the Hotel Mulia Senayan ©The Mulia

A temporary office has been opened in Jakarta by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to deal with disputes which arise during the upcoming Asian Games.

The office in the Indonesian city, which is jointly hosting the multi-sport event with Palembang, has been created to "ensure that participants have free access to justice rendered within time limits that keep pace with the competitions".

Former American international handball player Michael Lenard, a vice-president of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport who held the same role at the United States Olympic Committee from 1988 to 1996, has been appointed President of the Ad-Hoc Division.

Lenard will be joined by six arbitrators to form the division - Jahangir Beglari of Iran, China's Xianhue Bai, Idwan Ganie of Indonesia, Enrico Ingles of The Philippines, Australia's Anthony Lo Surdo and Japan's Yuri Yagi.

CAS secretary general Matthieu Rieb will head up the office in Jakarta.

The CAS Ad-Hoc division will be in operation throughout the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang ©Getty Images
The office in Jakarta mirrors the temporary tribunals established by the CAS at the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, as well as the Commonwealth Games and the last edition of the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014.

Cases which are brought in front of the group usually centre around selection and disputes over judging.

The Ad-Hoc division has vowed to render a decision in each case within 24 hours.

The office will be based at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in the Indonesian capital and will be in operation through to the end of the Games on September 2.

The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Saturday (August 18).