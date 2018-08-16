Transport links for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk were tested at the International University Sport Federation (FISU) Forum in the Russian city.

Visitors from across the world jetted in for the Forum so there was a chance to see how things will operate at the Universiade next year.

Those arriving into Russia at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport were greeted by English speaking staff from the Organising Committee, other volunteers and Universiade mascot U-Laika.

Welcome desks were set-up in terminal buildings and foreign passengers were assisted at border control and with tracing baggage if needed.

They were then helped with their connecting flights to Krasnoyarsk, where the same services were provided on arrival.

Transfers were laid on to the FISU Forum, which featured a series of talks, as well as a programme of cultural events, which were organised to promote the city before the Universiade.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin said he was confident in the quality of the transport system.

"I do not see any serious shortcomings in the organisation," he said.

"The atmosphere is positive.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin has expressed confidence in the system ©FISU

"All arising questions are solved promptly and professionally."

Emilios Solomou, the head of the Cyprus delegation at the Forum, also left impressed.

"Everything is very good," he said.

"We had to go a long way from Cyprus to Moscow and then to Krasnoyarsk.

"All in all, the road took us eight hours.

"They met our group at the airport and accompanied us for the following flight.

"Volunteers waited for us at the Krasnoyarsk International Airport.

"They helped us to get to Perya Dormitory Complex and to check in to the rooms.

"All people were very friendly and ready to help.

"The organisation of the Forum is perfect in general and transportation services inclusive."