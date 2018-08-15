The Asian Games will begin on Saturday, during the peak of the Indonesian dry season, meaning there is a risk of forest fires nearby ©Antara/Nova Wahyudi

The Government of Indonesia say they are working hard to ensure Jakarta and Palembang will be "haze free" for the duration of the Asian Games, which officially begin this Saturday (August 18).

A meeting was held by the Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto, to discuss potential measures to address the threat of forest fires.

It comes with the Games due to take place during the peak of the dry season in co-host cities Jakarta and Palembang.

"Learning from our experience, and with solid coordination [among stakeholders] as well as proper procedures in both prevention and mitigation, all regions are prepared to mitigate potential forest fires," Wiranto said, according to the Jakarta Post.

"We need to work hard to ensure that South Sumatra will be haze-free."

Since forest fires in May, 51 tonnes of salt has been used to try and stimulate rainfall ©Getty Images
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has detected 169 "hot spots" on Sumatra island, with 47 near Palembang in South Sumatra.

The Environment and Forestry Ministry's director general of climate change, Ruandha Agung Sugadirman, has said a team consisting of police and military personnel regularly patrol the areas most prone to fires.

Sixteen helicopters are said to be on standby for water bombing in South Sumatra, while another 10 are ready in Riau.

Fifty-one tons of salt has also been used since May for "cloud-seeding operations" to try and stimulate rainfall.

"As long as the land and peatlands are wet, fires will not occur," Ruandha said.