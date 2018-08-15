Hosts Vanuatu won twice in the women's tournament as the Hockey Series event in Port Vila began today.

The home side first eased past Tonga 9-0 in their morning fixture at the Wan Smolbag Hockey Stadium.

They then defeated Solomon Islands 4-2 in the later game to take control of the round-robin phase of the four-team tournament.

In the men's event it was the Solomon Islands who played twice, and they endured mixed fortunes.

They defeated Tonga 6-1 in the early game but then lost to Vanuatu 8-3.

Fiji, the top-ranked side in both tournaments, will play two games in each of the men's and women's events tomorrow.

Their women will play Tonga and Solomon Islands with the men meeting Tonga and Vanuatu.

Top ranked Fiji will begin their men's and women's campaigns tomorrow ©Fiji Hockey Federation

The competition is the first International Hockey Federation (FIH) event in the Pacific country since the 2014 Oceania Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.

The top two sides at the end of the round-robin will contest the final.

The FIH has launched the Hockey Series this year, with events taking place across the world.

Teams who have not qualified for the new top-tier Hockey Pro League will contest the tournaments, which will offer places at next year's Hockey Series Finals.

Countries who make the Finals will earn the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events.