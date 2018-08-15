Polina Kovaleva is free to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing after the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation reversed its decision to ban her for four years and instead suspended her for 24 months.

The national governing body initially handed Kovaleva a four-year suspension after she missed three drugs tests within a 12-month period.

The length of the ban was disputed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which pressured the organisation to reduce her sanction.

RUSADA director general Yury Ganus claimed they had stepped in to ensure the decision to ban her for four years was not appealed.

Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation President Elena Vyalbe had previously admitted Kovaleva's suspension was likely to be cut and they have since confirmed a two-year sanction.

RUSADA director general Yury Ganus claimed they had stepped in to ensure the decision to ban the cross-country skier for four years was not appealed ©Getty Images

The announcement means Kovaleva will be able to participate at Beijing 2022, providing she is selected on the team.

Her ban began on March 1 of this year and she will be able to return in March 2020.

"Cross-Country Skiing Federation of Russia, following the decision by RUSADA, rendered a decision that made athlete Polina Kovaleva ineligible for two years for violation of article 2.4 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules, the period commencing on March 1, 2018," a RUSADA statement read.

The 25-year-old was not selected to represent the neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

She finished 25th at a World Cup event held in Austria in January and won relay gold at the Russian National Championships in 2015.