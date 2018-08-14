The format of the sport climbing event at Jakarta Palembang 2018 has been criticised ©Getty Images

Hong Kong sport climber Lam Hei-yeung has criticised the format for the event at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang as he claimed competing across all three disciplines was "unfair" on the athletes.

Sport climbing at the event in the Indonesian cities, which officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on Saturday (August 18), will mirror the format which will be in place when the sport makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Climbers are forced to participate across all three disciplines - speed, lead and bouldering - in a combined competition which is rarely seen at international events.

Athletes usually specialise in one or two of the events and Lam believes it is not fair to make them compete in all three.

"Before sport climbing joined the Asian Games and Olympics, climbers have never practised all three disciplines," Lam told the South China Morning Post.

Sport climbing at the 2018 Asian Games will see athletes compete across all three disciplines
"So now the top climbers need to change their training schedule.

"I like speed climbing.

"But it is not good to only offer combining all three. 

"I think it is unfair for the lead and boulder climbers."

Bouldering is climbing at a low height with no ropes, while athletes in the lead discipline have to climb as high as possible while fixing a rope.

Speed is an event where competitors have to reach the top in the fastest possible time.

Sport climbing events at the 2018 Asian Games will be held at the JSC Sport Climbing Arena in Palembang from August 23 to 27.

It is one of 38 sports on the programme for the event in the two Indonesian cities.