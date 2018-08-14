Serbia made it three victories from three in Group D at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Men's Youth World Water Polo Championships in Hungary.
The sport's powerhouse breezed past Canada 21-4 at the Tofurdo venue in Szombathely.
It handed the Canadians a second defeat in three games.
Spain also have a 100 per cent record in the group, however.
They won their third match today against Colombia, 22-7.
In Group A, Brazil and Australia both claimed their second wins from three.
The Brazilians edged Egypt 12-8 and Australia thrashed South Africa 14-3.
Montenegro, who did not play today, remain in charge of the group with three victories.
In Group C, Greece took control after winning against Russia in a battle between two sides who had previously won both of their matches.
They edged their contest 13-10.
Elsewhere in the group hosts Hungary demolished Argentina 30-1.
In Group C, Italy won for a third time in four as they ousted New Zealand 15-8.
United States and Uzbekistan met in a battle between two winless nations with the Americans prevailing 26-7.
The tournament continues with more group matches tomorrow.