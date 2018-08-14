Serbia made it three victories from three in Group D at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Men's Youth World Water Polo Championships in Hungary.

The sport's powerhouse breezed past Canada 21-4 at the Tofurdo venue in Szombathely.

It handed the Canadians a second defeat in three games.

Spain also have a 100 per cent record in the group, however.

They won their third match today against Colombia, 22-7.

In Group A, Brazil and Australia both claimed their second wins from three.

The Brazilians edged Egypt 12-8 and Australia thrashed South Africa 14-3.

Montenegro, who did not play today, remain in charge of the group with three victories.

Australia were among the victors today in Hungary ©Water Polo Australia

In Group C, Greece took control after winning against Russia in a battle between two sides who had previously won both of their matches.

They edged their contest 13-10.

Elsewhere in the group hosts Hungary demolished Argentina 30-1.

In Group C, Italy won for a third time in four as they ousted New Zealand 15-8.

United States and Uzbekistan met in a battle between two winless nations with the Americans prevailing 26-7.

The tournament continues with more group matches tomorrow.