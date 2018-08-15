The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has signed a kit deal with JOMA.

It means that top athletes from the country will wear the company's gear up until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A signing ceremony to rubber-stamp the partnership was held by the JOC and Pure Strength Company - the official supplier of JOMA.

JOC secretary general Nasser Majali was in attendance on behalf of the NOC, with Pure Strength chief executive Rani Hadadeen also present.

In May, JOMA were announced as a sponsor of the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Ahmad Abu Ghaush became Jordan's first Olympic champion at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The company are set to produce uniforms for personnel, volunteers and technical officials during the Games, which will take place in the Argentine capital in October.

A total of 15,000 special outfits with a design based on the "visual identity and values" of Buenos Aires 2018 will be created.

Taekwondo player Ahmad Abu Ghaush won Jordan's first-ever Olympic medal when he struck gold at Rio 2016.

He triumphed in the men's taekwondo 68 kilograms division.