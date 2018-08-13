International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin has described his appointment to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Education Commission as a "wonderful opportunity".

It follows what FISU describes as Matytsin's "two years of dedicated and innovative leadership" at the head of its organisation.

The IOC Olympic Education Commission brings together experienced and respected leaders active in the world of sport and education to support the Olympic education strategy, advising the IOC and Executive Board on the promotion of education centered around the Olympic values.

The Commission also provides strategic direction for programmes and activities run by the IOC to the education of youth through sport.

Given its role as the Olympic Movement’s body for university sport, and serving as a conduit to almost 25,000 university campuses around the world, FISU claims to have a great deal to contribute in this area.

Matytsin expressed his delight at joining the Commission as FISU’s representative.

"I am very grateful for this wonderful opportunity and look forward to representing FISU in contributing even more to the development of the Olympic Movement," he said.

"The synergy between higher education and Olympic sports continues to grow, and we at FISU are committed to the continuation of this partnership."

Oleg Matytsin answers questions at the education-focused FISU Forum last week ©FISU

Collaboration between FISU and the IOC is already underway on the education front, with IOC Olympic Education Commission chair Barry Maister helping to open last week’s FISU Forum in Krasnoyarsk in Russia.

Now in its 14th edition, the five-day educational event is focused on strengthening the link between education and sport.

"Athletes are part of the movement," Maister said.

"And there is an obligation on the IOC and FISU to help them in career opportunities beyond sport."

FISU says this obligation is one that it does not take lightly, with the international university sports leader claiming to be continuing to set the pace in the development of equal opportunities in sport, values and ethics, and good governance.

The recent FISU Forum and Volunteer Leaders Academy are said to be just two examples of the innovative and vibrant thinking the body is undertaking to engage the future leaders of tomorrow in sports participation and management.

The next IOC Commission meetings are scheduled to take place from January 14 to 20, 2019.

They will come shortly after the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, an event that is due to be held from October 6 to 18 and that will be attended by FISU representatives.