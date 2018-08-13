Organisers of the 2018 Asian Games have admitted that the new light rail transit system in Jakarta is unlikely to be used for the continental event ©Getty Images

Organisers of the 2018 Asian Games have admitted that the new light rail transit (LRT) system in Jakarta is unlikely to be used for the continental event, which is officially due to begin on Saturday (August 18).

Indonesian weekly magazine Tempo reports that this was stated in conjunction with a trial that was postponed again on Friday (August 10).

"Most likely it won’t be used," Danny Buldansyah, director of media and public relations at the Indonesian Asian Games 2018 Organising Committee, was reported as saying.

Bambang Prihartono, the head of the Jabodetabek Transportation Management Agency, described the LRT’s operation later in August as a "bonus".

"In the meantime, we will not provide the LRT for the Asian Games," he was reported as saying by Tempo.

Jakarta Propertindo, which develops the LRT project, estimated that the progress of construction only amounted to 75 per cent.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, second from left, sits inside a LRT rail car at Jakabaring station in Palembang ©Getty Images
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, second from left, sits inside a LRT rail car at Jakabaring station in Palembang ©Getty Images

Asian Games co-hosts Palembang opened Indonesia's first light rail line earlier this month, following two months of tests.

But AFP has reported today that Indonesia is investigating a series of malfunctions that have plagued the line, which is seen as being essential to avoiding traffic congestion in the capital of South Sumatra’s province.

Yesterday, trains came to a stop and passengers were forced to disembark between two stations after a short circuit cut out power to a section of the transit system.

"The Government will immediately evaluate the whole operation of the South Sumatra LRT," Mr Zulfikri, director general of railways at the Ministry of Transportation, was reported as saying by AFP.

"[We] hope this evaluation will provide a solution that will improve the overall operation of the LRT."

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to run until September 2.