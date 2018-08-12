Canada claimed a home victory in the men's 4x100 metres relay on the final day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Championships in Toronto.

Aaron Brown took the baton a step before Barbados' Jaquone Hoyte on the anchor leg but powered past him to make amends for his earlier loss in the 200m final.

A team also featuring Bismark Boateng, Jerome Blake and Mobolade Ajomale duly claimed gold in 38.56sec to delight the home crowd at the Varsity Stadium.

"I was thinking I'm not going to lose twice," Brown said afterwards.

"I'm going to get this guy if it kills me."

The team were missing the injured three-time Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse, but finished comfortably clear of second-placed Barbados, who were second in 38.69, and Trinidad and Tobago, third in 38.89.

United States failed to complete the race.

Brown had been beaten by Trinidad and Tobago's Kyle Greux in the 200m final an hour earlier.

Greux took a surprise win in a championship record 20.11 as Brown was second in 20.20 and Nigel Ellis of Jamaica third in 20.57.

US star Shamier Little won the 400m hurdles elsewhere on the final day of competition in 53.32, the second-fastest time in the world this year.

Jamaica’s Commonwealth champion Janieve Russell clinched silver in 53.81 and Little's team-mate Georganne Moline was third in 54.26.

Fedrick Dacres also excelled to claim Jamaican gold in the discus.

He added more than five metres to the championship record with a mark of 68.47m.

Compatriot Traves Smikle made it a 1-2 for Jamaica with 65.46m as American Reggie Jagers took bronze in 62.70m.

British Virgin Islands also claimed a first NACAC title today courtesy of Kyron McMaster in the 400m hurdles.

He clocked 48.18 to beat Jamaica's Annsert Whyte, second in 48.91, and Khallifah Rosser of the US, who was third in 49.13.