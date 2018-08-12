South Korea and Russia each captured gold medals on the third and final day of the 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Moscow.

Reigning Olympic gold medallist So-hui Kim overcame her South Korean team-mate and reigning world champion Jae-young Sim to even reach the final in the women's under-49 kilograms division.

She then produced another impressive display to win a high scoring final 29-15 against Kristina Tomic of Croatia at the USK CSKA Basketball Arena.

Sim shared the bronze medal positions with Zeliha Agris of Turkey.

She had lost the other semi-final to Tomic.

So-hui Kim, third left, claimed gold today ©World Taekwondo

Russia’s Maksim Khramtcov was the other winner today in the men's under-80kg competition.

The home crowd roared him on as he defeated Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan 29-11 in the final.

Croatia’s Toni Kanaet had been unable to fight his semi-final against Khramtcov due to injury, but shared bronze with Maksim Rafalovich of Uzbekistan.

The event followed a season opening Grand Prix leg in Rome.

It will be followed by a third event in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei from September 19 to 21.