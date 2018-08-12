Japan clinched three gold medals on the final day of the Budapest Grand Prix as Krisztian Toth also enjoyed a home win.

Mami Umeki beat Japanese team-mate Rika Takayama in the final of the under-78 kilograms final to get the Asian powerhouse off the mark today at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

It improved on the silver medal she won at the World Championships in the same city last year.

Great Britain's Natalie Powell shared bronze with The Netherlands' Guusje Steenhuis in the International Judo Federation World Tour event.

Aaron Wolf repeated his world title with victory again in the men's under-100kg contest.

He prevailed in the final against Germany's Karl-Richard Frey as bronze medals were shared between Jevgenijs Borodavko of Latvia and Peter Paltchik of Israel.

Kokoro Kageura completed the Japanese treble with a men's heavyweight over-100kg success in the final against Stephen Hegyi of Austria.

Aaron Wolf was among the Japanese winners today ©Getty Images

Roy Meyer of The Netherlands shared bronze with Adam Okruashvili of Georgia.

Toth triumphed in the under-90kg event with a final victory over another Georgian in Ushangi Margiani.

Aleksandar Kukolj of Serbia shared bronze with Ivan Felipe Silva Mordes of Cuba.

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz was the other winner today in the women's over-78kg division.

She beat Maryna Slutskaya of Belarus in the final as Tunisia's Nihel Cheikh Rouhou and Jiang Yanan of China each took bronze medals.

