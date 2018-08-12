Russia's Aleksandr Bondar reigned supreme to re-capture his men’s 10 metres platform crown as diving competition concluded today at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The 24-year-old had already won the preliminary round in the morning and was untouchable in the final, winning with 60.90 points to spare ahead of team-mate Nikita Shleikher at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

Bondar scored a total of 542.05 points and earned 104.40 points alone for a spectacular back three-and-a-half somersaults dive.

He was European champion in 2013 in this event, competing for his native Ukraine.

"I have not competed at the European Championships in the past years so this really nice," Bondar, winner of the 10m synchronised platform title on Thursday (August 9), said.

Defending champion Benjamin Auffret, handicapped by a back injury and who esumed full practice only when he came to Edinburgh, took the bronze medal on 480.60 points.

"It's not gold, but it's still magical," the Frenchman said.

Earlier today, Italy’s Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani triumphed in the women's synchronised 3m springboard event.

The duo ranked fifth in the first round but then delivered one solid dive after the other to take the title with 289.26 points.

It was a happy end for Bertocchi, who struggled with an injury to her left leg, but nevertheless claimed a bronze medal in the 1m springboard.

Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani secured Italy's one and only diving gold medal of Glasgow 2018 by winning the women's synchronised 3m springboard final ©Getty Images

"We weren't expecting it," she said.

"Absolutely not.

"We have to say it was luck.

"This is the good part of diving.

"One day you are crying and the next day you can be celebrating."

Germany’s Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel earned the silver medal with consistent performances and 286.80 points.

Punzel takes home a full set of medals from Glasgow 2018, having earlier won gold in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard and taken bronze in the 3m springboard.

Russia’s Nadezhda Bazhina and Kristina Ilinykh captured the bronze medal when leading pair Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance of Great Britain made an error on their last dive and dropped to fourth overall.

Bazhina and Ilinykh finished on 282.90 points, while Reid and Torrance managed 270.90.

Russia topped the final diving medal table with 12 in total, comprising five golds, four silvers and three bronzes.

Britain ranked second with four golds, five silvers and one bronze.