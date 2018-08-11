Dutch domination of the open water swimming competition continued as their mixed five kilometre relay team claimed victory at Loch Lomond today.

The Netherlands had been able to celebrate victories in three of the four races to date, with Sharon van Rouwendaal winning the women's 5km and 10km titles and Ferry Weertman winning the longer distance men's event.

Both swimmers featured as part of their mixed relay squad, with Esmee Vermeulen and Pepijn Smits also contributing.

Vermeulen led off the Dutch team and would come to the finish her leg at 0.3 seconds down on Germany's Leonie Beck, the 5km silver medallist.

The close battle continued as Van Rouwendaal passed over narrowly behind rival Sarah Koehler.

Germany would preserve their narrow lead into the final leg, with Soeren Messner passing over to his team-mate Florian Wellbrock.

Wellbrock would prove unable to hold off the challenge of Weertman, who would touch home ahead in a time of 52min 35sec.

The German team were forced to settle for the silver medal, having finished just 0.6 seconds behind.

Ferry Weertman clinched victory for The Netherlands in the final leg ©Getty Images

"Florian is an amazing swimmer and I know when he has the space to himself, in the pool he is the fastest," said Weertman.

"Luckily in the open water there is different rules and luckily I could get close to him and annoy him a little bit, that's my habitat.

"I have more experience than him, I get really close then he cannot do what he normally does in the pool.

"He drags me with him and it makes it easier for me to get to the finish with him.

"In the last 200 metres that's where my power is and I just waited for the sprint then went for the touch again.

"I was swimming in his wave and it was really hard for him to get out of there.

"When it's a one-on-one race I could just go with him, if there were more swimmers then maybe he would have found a gap to get away.

"I'm good at a one-on-one fight."

France would take the bronze medal after they finished 11.7 seconds behind the winners.

Britain missed out on the podium, a further five seconds down.

Van Rouwendaal has the opportunity of a fourth title when she lines up in the women's 25km event, while Weertman could seal a third gold should he win the men's race.