Day two of the International University Sport Federation (FISU) World Rowing Championships featured repechages galore in Shanghai.

Repechages, which are effectively play-off races between the best teams not to make it through the heats automatically, took place in all of the men's pair, women's pair, women's single sculls, men's single sculls, men's four, women's four, men's and women's single sculls and men's and women's double sculls at the Shanghai Water Sports Centre.

The first race of the day, in the men's pair, was won by the Czech Republic's Matej Mach and Martin Musil in 6mins 50.43secs in front of China's Hao He and Meng Zhang who finished two seconds behind.

As their reward for finishing in the top two, both boats qualify for the A-final tomorrow.

Raffaele Giulivo and Andrea Maestrale from Italy and Tom Hunt and Callum Nott from Australia then booked their place in the final as well by coming first and second in the other repechage.

There was some drama as the pair from the United States complained they struggled to hear the roll call, but their protests were rejected.

In the women's pair, Tinka Offereins and Lonneke Bos from The Netherlands were the fastest boat in 7:27:00, followed by Frances Russet and Susannah Dear for Great Britain, Sigi Zhang and Yan Liu for China and Hedda Cooper and Olivia Sibillin for Australia.

Stage one complete with all 10 Great Britain 🇬🇧 crews through to A finals at the 2018 #FISU World University Rowing Championships - fantastic effort from the athletes & coaching team! 💪🏻🙌



Roll on Sunday...!#WorldUniChamps#Shanghai 🇨🇳#BUCS #TeamWinTech#Cobra 🐍 pic.twitter.com/1dFTuum8jL — Lee Boucher (@leejboucher) August 11, 2018

There will only be an A-final in the women's pair as only seven pairs entered the competition.

In the women's single sculls there was one repechage with five boats fighting for two places in the final.

Those spots were taken by Nicole Lamb from Great Britain and China's Chuchu Zhuang, who finished in 7:48.84 and 7:50.11 respectively.

In the men's four, the repechage was delayed starting because one crew arrived late for the race, but that did not stop boats from Great Britain, Switzerland, the US and Croatia all making it through.

As in the women’s pair, there will also only be an A-final in the women's four.

In that event the US, The Netherlands, Switzerland and China all made it through, with the Dutch team finishing fastest in 6:55.59.

Two tickets for the A-final were granted in the men's double sculls.

Laurentius Lipman and Louis Stolper, another Dutch pair, had the best start and led until the end, while Australia just took the second final spot in front of China's pair of Xiaolu Liu and Ruiyang Wang.

In the lightweight men's and women's double sculls, it was Germany, Great Britain, Australia and The Netherlands who made it through to the men's final.

In the women's class South Africa and Poland joined Great Britain and Germany in going through.

Tomorrow will be the final day of the Championships.