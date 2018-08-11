The world's best show jumpers will be in action in Valkenswaard in The Netherlands tomorrow, as the Longines Global Champions Tour continues.

The birthplace of the Champions Tour founder Jan Tops is seen as the "spiritual home" of the series, and this weekend hosts the 14th stage of the season.

Nine out of the top ten riders in the rankings will take part at the Tops International Arena, with the winner gaining 40 points, second-place 37 and third 35.

The current standings leader Ben Maher from Great Britain who has 270 points, with four legs to go.

Great Britain's Ben Maher leads the tour standings. He won the last leg of the tour in London ©Getty Images

He will be joined by compatriot Scott Brash who is currently sixth, while the host nation's Harrie Smolders, Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander, Germany's Daniel Deusser and Italy's Alberto Zorzi are among the other competitors.

All of the riders on the Tour this season are competing for a spot in the inaugural Super Grand Prix, which will end the series.

Only the winners from each individual Champions Tour event are invited to take part.

Qualified so far are Smolders, Brash, Tops-Alexander, Maher, Gregory Wathelet of Belgium, Fredricson, Zorzi, Sameh El Dahan of Egypt and Nicola Philappaerts of Belgium.