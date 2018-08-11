Hosts Hungary claimed two golds as medal action began at the World University Canoe Sprint Championship in Szolnok.

Bence Balazs Dori justified his status as one of the pre-event favourites in the men's C1 1,000 metres race as he took the title in front of his home crowd.

Dori, a bronze medallist at the Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Plovdiv last month, clocked 3min 57.060sec to comfortably beat Belarus' Viktar Halaliuk.

Jakub Brezina of the Czech Republic claimed bronze.

Hungary's other triumph today came in the men's K2 1,000m as Péter István and Gál Kornél Béke stormed to victory in 3:11.230.

Yannick Pflugfelder and Tobias-Pascal Schultz of Germany did enough for silver, while bronze went to Andrea Dal Bianco and Antonio Di Caterino of Italy.

Australia, Belarus, the Czech Republic and Poland also topped the podium as the first six titles were won in the Hungarian city.

Simon Mctavish of Australia won the men's K1 1,000m by nearly three seconds, clocking 3:30.732 to deny Hungarian Richárd Alfréd Doba and Ihar Baicheuski of Belarus, who finished with silver and bronze respectively.

Aleksander Kitewski and Grzegorz Brynski of Poland emerged victorious from the closest race of the day as they beat Hungary's Konrád Némedi and Dávid Lelovics by a photo finish in the K2 1,000m.

Both crews recorded times of 3:39.322, with the Polish duo adjudged to have crossed the line in first place by the narrowest of margins.

Spaniards Ignacio Calvo Moya and Jaime Martinez Garcia clinched bronze.

Belarus' four-man crew of Ilya Fedarenka, Ivan Kupryienka, Aliaksei Misiuchenka and Kiryl Nikitsin took the men's K4 1,000m honours in 2:55.553 to defeat crews from the Czech Republic and Poland.

Simon Hajek, Sebastian Maizner, Jakub Brezina and David Macháček delivered gold for the Czech Republic in the C4 1,000m race, clocking 3:21.932.

Ukraine and Hungary secured silver and bronze respectively.

The event is due to continue tomorrow.