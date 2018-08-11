Former world snowboard cross champion Markus Schairer says he hopes to return to the snow this month after he broke his neck at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Austrian suffered a horror injury in the quarter-finals in South Korea in February, fracturing his fifth cervical vertebra.

It came after a huge crash but he somehow still managed to return to his feet and finish the race.

Schairer was transported back to Austria and avoided long-term damage.

He took part in the "Wings for Life" World Run in Vienna in May and is now focussing on returning to snowboard cross.

"I'm still motivated," the 31-year-old said.

Markus Schairer won the world snowboard cross title in 2009 ©Getty Images

"Even if I still feel tweaks here and there in my body.

"But that's just how it is at my age.

"I'm curious how the first days back on snow will work."

Schairer won his world title in 2009 in Gangwon in South Korea.

He also won a silver medal at the 2013 World Championships in Stoneham, Canada.