Lee Hung Fong has been chosen to represent Malaysia at this month's Asian Games at the age of 81 ©Twitter

Malaysia have chosen 81-year-old Lee Hung Fong to represent it at this month's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Lee will take part in contract bridge, an event making its Asian Games debut Indonesia after local organisers pushed for it to be included on the programme as a gold medal event. 

"I am very, very happy to be there because I am the oldest member of the team and I hope I can get through with my team-mates and hope we all enjoy the Games and have a good time," she told the New Straits Times. 

Lee teaches bridge classes at the Royal Lake Club in Kuala Lumpur, Royal Selangor Club and Royal Selangor Golf Club.

"My achievement has been teaching and bringing up some good students [in bridge]," she said. 

Lee Hung Fong is 70 years older than skateboarder Ian Nuriman Amri, the youngest member of Malaysia's squad for this month's Asian Games, but said she hopes she can have a
Lee Hung Fong is 70 years older than skateboarder Ian Nuriman Amri, the youngest member of Malaysia's squad for this month's Asian Games, but said she hopes she can have a "good time" with her team-mates ©YouTube

Lee is 70 years older than the youngest member of the Malaysian Asian Games squad, 11-year-old skateboarder Ian Nuriman Amri.

She even eclipses Canadian shooter Robert Pitcairn, who made his Commonwealth Games debut at the age of 79 years and nine months in the Gold Coast earlier this year.

The bridge competition in Jakarta comprises men, women, men’s pairs, mixed team, mixed pairs and super mixed team disciplines.

The Asian Games, which is being co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang, is due to start on August 18 and finish on September 2. 