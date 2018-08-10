Lac Megantic in Canada is all set to host the sixth race of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon Swim World Series tomorrow.

For the first time the course will not be a point-to-point crossing but will instead see the athletes compete five laps of a two kilometres loop, starting and finishing at the Parc de I’OTJ.

In the men’s race Marcel Schouten from The Netherlands will look to claim his second 10km win in succession, having won his first World Series race in Lac St-Jean just two weeks ago.

Brazil's Fernando Ponte and Diogo Villarinho, who finished second and third in that race, will also go again at Lac Meganitc looking for gold.

Schouten will hope it is not as close this time out after video replay was needed to establish who finished first at Lac St-Jean

The winner of tomorrow’s race will claim $4,000 (£3,143/€3,503) in prize money and gain 20 ranking points, promoting either Schouten or Ponte to second in the rankings if either of them win.

Dutch swimmer Marcel Schouten won the last Marathon Swim World Series men's race in Lac St-Jean by just one second in a photo-finish after almost two hours of swimming ©FINA

World 10km champion Ferry Weertman from The Netherlands currently leads the standings.

Equal points and prize money are on offer in the women’s race.

Last year's World championships silver medallist Samantha Arevalo from Ecuador is set to take on the 2016 Olympic silver medallist Rachele Bruni from Italy.

Arevalo came third in Lac St-Jean in an even tighter finish than the men experienced.

Bruni has travelled to Canada from Glasgow, where she won European Championship 5km bronze on Wednesday (August 8) and then came 10th in the 10km race yesterday.

As it stands, she is third in the 2018 World Series rankings.

The men’s race is due to start at 1pm local time, while the women’s is set to begin 15 minutes later on the same course.