Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) director Jeremy Luke has been appointed as chairperson of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer team for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Luke, director of anti-doping and business operations at the CCES, will head up a seven-member group tasked with scrutinising all aspects of the drugs-testing system in operation at the event in the Indonesian cities.
The Independent Observer team also includes Athlete Committee member Ben Sandford of New Zealand, Badminton World Federation legal manager Thomas Delaye-Fortin, Nishel Kumar and Say Po Yeo - representatives from the anti-doping organisations in Malaysia and Singapore respectively.
The group is completed by WADA officials Karine Henrie and Ying Cui.
A 10-member WADA athlete outreach programme will also attend Jakarta and Palembang 2018, which officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on August 18.
The Independent Observer team will analyse the entire anti-doping system, which will be administered by German company Professional Worldwide Controls (PWC) after the Games came too soon for drugs-testing umbrella body the International Testing Agency.
It was hoped that the ITA - which officially began operating earlier this year - would run the drugs-testing programme at the Games.
The body will be present in Indonesia to help "supervise and oversee" proceedings, but it will be PWC which is ultimately in control.
A WADA Independent Observers report highlighted various problems with the programme at the last edition of the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014, although these involved pre-competition testing and educational shortcomings more than the Games-time testing itself.
The group was also highly critical of the anti-doping operation at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, while the Independent Observer report from Pyeongchang 2018 revealed concerns from athletes over the process following the Russian scandal.
"The Asian Games is a very important event on the sporting calendar with 11,500 athletes competing from 45 Asian nations in no fewer than 67 disciplines within 40 sports," WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said.
"From WADA’s perspective, it is important that we have a strong presence there.
"Our experienced team of observers will examine every aspect of the anti-doping program in place for Jakarta Palembang 2018.
"WADA’s outreach programme for athletes is also very important as we continue to raise awareness and educate the world’s elite athletes and their entourage when it comes to their rights and responsibilities around anti-doping.
"Everything we do is about protecting the ambitions of clean athletes and our dynamic AO team will provide a welcome opportunity for all competitors to engage with anti-doping in an informal and fun environment."