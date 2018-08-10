British javelin thrower Joanna Blair has been banned from all sport for four years after testing positive for a banned substance while on international duty last year.

Blair initially blamed the positive result, which arose after a test in June 2017, on a contaminated supplement.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) announced the ban however, after an appeals tribunal concluded Blair’s excuse was not sufficient to prove that the violation unintentional.

The 32-year-old, winner of the British Championships in 2016, tested positive for a metabolite of the steroid metandienone, which she argued, came from a contaminated batch of creatine.

She was tested whilst competing for Great Britain at the European Team Championships in Lille, where she finished ninth.

It was Blair’s first international for 11 years.

According to UKAD’s decision document, Blair admitted some of the blame, but said she had not received any formal anti-doping education and did not have access to a nutritionist or doctor in relation to supplement use.

Joanna Blair's coach David Burrell, has also been banned for four years after he refused to take a drugs test ©Luton Athletics Club

"We’ve seen numerous cases involving steroids in recent months," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"This case demonstrates that there are serious consequences to an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

"Beyond the performance-enhancing qualities of steroids, there are significant health risks associated with their use, including kidney failure, liver damage and an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks."

Blair’s ban will officially run from July 20 in 2017 until midnight on July 19 in2021.

In March of this year her coach David Burrell, a masters competitor, was also given a four-year suspension for refusing to take a drugs test.

He was charged by UKAD with "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection" following an out-of-competition test in August 2017.

He is banned until midnight on October 17 in 2021