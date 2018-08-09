Positive reports of the current multi-sport European Championships taking place here and in Glasgow have prompted Hamburg to declare a serious interest in hosting a future version.

"Basically, we are very interested in this concept, because we want to sharpen our profile as an organizer of international sporting events," Sate Sports Governor Christoph Holstein told the Hamburger Abendblatt.

In November 2015 Hamburg dropped out of bidding for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games following a public referendum in which almost 52 per cent of voters were against the idea.

But feedback from these inaugural multi-sport European Championships, including encouraging indications on viewing figures from German TV broadcasters ARD and ZDF, have prompted interest from Germany’s West European port-city of 1.8 million people.

"We are very interested in how the ana.lysis of the first European Championships will turn out," Holstein added.

"We will look at it closely."

Holstein has previously stated that acceptance for manageable sporting events is significantly higher than for major events such as the Olympic Games.

Hamburg, which will hold the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships next year, has money to spend on its sport budget to 2024 and believe the European Championships could be a good fit for them ©Getty Images

The report added that, as part of a general restructuring initiative, Hamburg wants to spend about €400 million (£360,000/$460,000) in the area of sports until 2024.

No venue, or venues, have yet been fixed for the next due staging of the multi-sport European Championships in 2022.

In addition to annual major events involving cycling, the triathlon and tennis, the semi-finals of the International Handball Federation’s Men's World Championship and the International Volleyball Federation’s Beach World Championships are also due take place in Hamburg next year.

Berlin and Glasgow are currently hosting the first edition of the multi-sport European Championships with athletics underway in the German city and rowing, gymnastics, swimming, cycling, golf and triathlon and athletics taking place in Scotland.

One of the main aims of the format is to generate increased media, public and commercial interest through a joint approach.