Cuba will seek a third successive title when the World Baseball Softball Confederation's Under-15 Baseball World Cup begins in Panama tomorrow.

Action is due to take place over 10 days at the Estadio Kenny Serracín in David and the Estadio Rico Cedeño in Chitré.

Cuba, the six-time winners overall, will play in Group B alongside Japan, the tournament's second-ranked side.

They will be joined by South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands and the Dominican Republic.

Cuba are set to open their account tomorrow against the Dutch.

Cuba will be seeking a third successive title ©WBSC

Hosts Panama are in Group A along with United States, the world's top-ranked team seeking a sixth tournament win but a first since 2011.

Chinese Taipei, Brazil, Germany and China complete the group.

The players taking part will be aged between 13 and 15.