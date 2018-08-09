A key weekend of International Equestrian Federation Jumping Nations Cup action is due to begin in Dublin tomorrow as teams seek to qualify for the final in Barcelona in October.

Action is set to take place in the Irish capital tomorrow in Division 1 of the European league before the focus switches to Budapest on Sunday (August 12) for Division 2.

At least nine of the 18 teams competing in the final will be European, potentially rising to 10 if hosts Spain do not qualify a place.

Six of these contenders are due to compete at the Royal Dublin Society, where the event forms part of a horse show which is in its 144th edition this year.

These include hosts Ireland, currently third in the rankings, and defending series champions The Netherlands.

France, Great Britain, Italy and Switzerland are also entered.

They are joined by Mexico and United States, who won in Dublin last year.

Around 100,000 spectators are expected to attend the whole five-day horse show.

The series began in Samorin in Slovakia in April and has also consisted of legs in La Baule in France, St Gallen in Switzerland, Sopot in Poland, Rotterdam in The Netherlands, Falsterbo in Sweden and Hickstead in The Netherlands.

Barcelona is due to host the final from October 5 to 7.