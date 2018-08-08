International Olympic Committee (IOC) doyen Richard Pound is no longer involved in the body's influential Legal Affairs Commission after latest membership lists were announced for 2018.

Most of the Commissions will not actually meet this year, however, due to the Summer Youth Olympic Games in October, and will instead convene from January 14 to 20 in 2019.

Canada's Pound, the most senior IOC member and a veteran lawyer who has frequently clashed with the organisation's leadership in recent years on the issue of Russian doping, is still a member of Communications and Marketing Commissions.

His exclusion from the legal panel appears significant, though, because it is considered one of the few panels which has retained genuine importance today, helping devise policy on issues including the joint awarding of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games as well anti-doping appeals.

IOC President Thomas Bach headed the Commission, formerly named Sport and Law, from 2002 until 2014.

An IOC spokesperson suggested that Pound's removal was part of an attempt to "shift the composition onto the next generation".

Switzerland's Patrick Baumann, the President of the Global Association of Summer Olympic International Sports Federations, and France's Paris 2024 Organising Committee head Tony Estanguet, have also stepped down from the Legal Affairs Commission.

Australia's John Coates remains the chair of the panel, which also includes new member Ingmar de Vos, the International Equestrian Federation President from Belgium.

John Coates, right, is chair of the IOC Legal Affairs Commission ©Getty Images

They are joined by Aruba and Switzerland's Executive Board members Nicole Hoevertsz and Denis Oswald, American IOC vice-president Anita DeFrantz and Canadian Olympic Committee President Tricia Smith.

Coates sent a letter to the entire IOC membership during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February in which he said Pound does not deserve to be recognised as the "doyen" of the IOC after his "offensive" comments.

It followed the London Evening Standard quoting Pound as saying that "only athletes can scare IOC old farts into beating cheats", before a subheading claimed that Bach is "sending a bad message by rolling over" in relation to Russian doping.

South African film producer Anant Singh has also been appointed chair of the Communications Commission to replace Camiel Eurling.

Eurlings succumbed to growing pressure in The Netherlands to resign from all his IOC positions in January following an incident in which he was alleged to have assaulted his former girlfriend.

This panel could be significant considering the need for the IOC to improve its communications strategy in a bid to win Olympic bidding referendums.

Anant Singh is the new chair of the IOC Communications Commission ©Getty Images

Israel's Alex Gilady, however, remains on the Communications and Public Affairs and Social Development Through Sport Commissions as well as the Coordination Commissions for Tokyo 2020 - where he is vice-chair - and Paris 2024.

This comes as he continues legal action in an attempt to clear his name after being accused of sexual harassment and rape in Israel last year.

Taiwan's C.K. Wu remains chair of the IOC Culture and Heritage Commission despite resigning from other sporting positions, including his Presidency of the International Boxing Association, in the last year.

Kuwait's Association of National Olympic Committees chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah remains chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission tasked with designating funds.

Fellow royals Princess Anne and Prince Albert of Monaco are continuing to lead the respective IOC Members Election and Sustainability and Legacy Commissions.

The IOC claim that their latest Commission compositions increase female representation as well as positions for figures from Africa and Oceania.

In total, 42.7 per cent of the positions across the 26 IOC commissions will now be held by women - hailed as a "historic high".

This marks a 16.8 per cent increase on 2017 levels and a 98 per cent rise since 2013.

Full Commission lists can be read here.