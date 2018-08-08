Aino Kaisa Saarinen has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Lahti Ski Games.

The world champion cross-country skier and Olympic medallist will take charge of the event in the Finnish resort.

She will also serve as secretary general of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) 2019 Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Lahti.

The Ski Games combines FIS World Cup events in cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

Saarinen will start work this month with the job seeing her carry out executive producer duties at management company Lahti Events all year-round.

The Finn ended her career at this year's Lahti Ski Games in March.

She won four world titles in her career, including three golds in Liberec in 2009.

Aino Kaisa Saarinen after ending her career in Lahti this year ©Getty Images

Her career also included two Olympic silver medals and three bronze across three Games.

"I was flattered how people came to see my performance and to cheer for me," she said.

"I feel that, in a way, this is my chance to give back to the audience by being part of the event organisation and by developing the event.

"Lahti Ski Games is a wonderful winter tradition and the atmosphere which all friends of winter sports and their families are eagerly waiting for."

Emilia Mäki, managing director of Lahti Events, added: "Not only does Aino-Kaisa have long-standing experience with the Lahti Ski Games but also a strong vision of how the event should look in the future."

The next Lahti Ski Games will take place between February 8 and 10, with the Junior World Championships between January 20 and 27.