Turkey was officially confirmed as host of the 2019 International Federation of Muaythai Amateur Youth World Championships in Bangkok, at an annual general meeting which focused on growing the sport.

Representatives from all 82 federations present at the ongoing Youth World Championships in the Thai capital attended the meeting.

The Turkish beach resort of Antalya will host the youth event to end three years of editions in Bangkok.

"This location as with the 2018 World Championships in Cancun, Mexico fits well with the discipline of muay talay (sea boxing)," the IFMA said.

"The youth at this 2018 tournament will participate in a muay talay event at the end of the contest period."

IFMA secretary general Stephan Fox addresses delegates during the meeting ©IFMA

Other aspects discussed included the qualifying system for the 2021 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Presentations were also given on administrative matters as well as anti-doping and financial ones.

Muay thai is now a sport recognised by the International Olympic Committee.