Olympic champions Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli impressed in the Nacra 17 class as Polish windsurfers endured a mixed day at the World Sailing Championships in Denmark.

Argentinians Lange and Carranza Saroli enjoyed second and third place finishes today to move onto 16 points overall.

A South American duel has emerged as Brazilians Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino de Sa won two races today to move five points behind in second.

Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia lie another five points back in third.

Pawel Tarnowski of Poland rose to the top of the leaderboard in the men's RS:X with a win and a third place among his results today.

He lies on 14 points, three clear of Dutch Olympic champion Dorian van Rijsselberghe, with Daniele Benedetti of Italy third on 20.

But Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka fell from first to fourth in the corresponding women's event after an eighth and 10th place finish.

Lu Yunxiu of China leads on 14 points.

Lu Yunxiu is the RS:X class leader ©Getty Images

Lilian de Geus of The Netherlands sits second on 17 while Charline Picon is third on 21.

Ed Wright maintained his advantage for Britain in the finn class despite a discarded 43rd place in race seven.

He finished second in race eight to stay on 37 points, seven clear of Canadian Tom Ramshaw.

New Zealand's Josh Junior lies third, one further point back.

Action will continue tomorrow.