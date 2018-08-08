Mexican taekwondo player Claudia Romero is one of four athletes from four different sports to have been shortlisted for the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) Athlete of the Month award for July.

Romero achieved a decisive victory over Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the women’s up to 49 kilograms K44 division to win her second Pan American title in Spokane in Washington.

Among those also nominated is Argentinean wheelchair tennis player Gustavo Fernández, who reached the men’s final at Wimbledon for a second consecutive year and followed that up with his fifth title at the Belgian Open.

Completing the list of nominees is Brazilian athlete Elizabeth Gomes and American triathlete Allysa Seely.

Gomes set world records in both the women's shot put and javelin F52 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Berlin, just two weeks after breaking the discus world record in Paris.

Argentinean wheelchair tennis player Gustavo Fernández has also been nominated ©Getty Images

Seely, meanwhile, continued her undefeated streak, securing her third straight gold medal over a minute ahead of the field at the World Series stop in Edmonton in Canada.

The nominations are compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees from across the continent.

The public are invited to vote for their winner via the APC homepage until next Tuesday (August 14).

The winner of the award for June was Chilean athlete Francisca Mardones.

She followed compatriot Juan Carlos Garrido, a powerlifter, in claiming the honour.